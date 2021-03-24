LETTER: How is Keene qualified to serve as our clerk of court?

As voting citizens who evaluate candidates we do not know personally, we make our final choice based on data points the candidates offer in the public arena. Speaking as one citizen, it is not terribly difficult to have arrived at a conclusion in the Culpeper Circuit Court clerk’s race.

I do not know Marshall Keene but he tells us (on his terms) that he is a driving instructor; deputy sheriff; school board member; political party official; and now a candidate for a position requiring integrity and a focused center of gravity. Oh, and the position of Circuit Court clerk also requires professional discretion and quietly ethical conduct. So, you can now see where this is going.

Query: How many jobs must this fellow have before he finally settles down to just one of them and leaves us be? I hear the name “Marshall Keene” uttered (seldom flatteringly) several times a week and have often wondered why this individual is so ubiquitous?

And here is what I have concluded: Mr. Keene very much wants us to know his name. But quite bizarrely for an office-seeker, he does not seem to care whether we view the name favorably, or not.