 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: How is Keene qualified to serve as our clerk of court?
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: How is Keene qualified to serve as our clerk of court?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As voting citizens who evaluate candidates we do not know personally, we make our final choice based on data points the candidates offer in the public arena. Speaking as one citizen, it is not terribly difficult to have arrived at a conclusion in the Culpeper Circuit Court clerk’s race.

I do not know Marshall Keene but he tells us (on his terms) that he is a driving instructor; deputy sheriff; school board member; political party official; and now a candidate for a position requiring integrity and a focused center of gravity. Oh, and the position of Circuit Court clerk also requires professional discretion and quietly ethical conduct. So, you can now see where this is going.

Query: How many jobs must this fellow have before he finally settles down to just one of them and leaves us be? I hear the name “Marshall Keene” uttered (seldom flatteringly) several times a week and have often wondered why this individual is so ubiquitous?

And here is what I have concluded: Mr. Keene very much wants us to know his name. But quite bizarrely for an office-seeker, he does not seem to care whether we view the name favorably, or not.

And I really wonder what went through his politically partisan mind when Keene allowed the Holy Bible, a pistol, and bullets to be featured together in a campaign brochure? Is this an example of mature, thoughtful and discrete judgement? No, certainly not. But it was indeed controversial and this guy truly loves controversy, with him at the center.

In closing, most of us former Jarheads would fall straight down on our KA-Bars if we exhibited conduct shaming the United States Marine Corps, and here is in fact Mr. Keene’s “cardinal sin:” He has profoundly embarrassed we Marines who served proudly.

Clark B. Hall

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE
Opinion

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE

The deadline for submission of election-related letters for the March 30 Culpeper County Special Election for clerk of the Circuit Court is no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News