LETTER: How stupid can our legislators get?

It is the height of stupidity for both Democrats and Republicans even to consider bringing down the economy of the world for a stupid game of chicken. What are these adults thinking? When people who try to present themselves as being leaders even consider doing this act, it exposes childish behavior that is the worst of human behavior. How stupid?

The Republicans and the Democrats in Congress have shown, for years, that the debt ceiling is nothing more than a political football. It has nothing to do with financing our approved programs. If they were concerned with the debt they would stop putting their pet projects into the budget. But they load the budget with projects that will get big corporations to fund their run for re-election—not projects that will help the majority of the citizens.

We need to replace all the childish representatives and do away with the budget ceiling and the threat to the world economy. Wake up, Congress! Maybe one term-limits on these out-of-touch, self-righteous, childish representatives would straighten things out.

When 70 percent of the people approve of something, Congress should pass a bill implementing that desire the next day. That is Democracy! Not playing childish games of chicken.

Fred McBride

Culpeper