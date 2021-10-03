 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: How stupid can our legislators get?
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: How stupid can our legislators get?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is the height of stupidity for both Democrats and Republicans even to consider bringing down the economy of the world for a stupid game of chicken. What are these adults thinking? When people who try to present themselves as being leaders even consider doing this act, it exposes childish behavior that is the worst of human behavior. How stupid?

The Republicans and the Democrats in Congress have shown, for years, that the debt ceiling is nothing more than a political football. It has nothing to do with financing our approved programs. If they were concerned with the debt they would stop putting their pet projects into the budget. But they load the budget with projects that will get big corporations to fund their run for re-election—not projects that will help the majority of the citizens.

We need to replace all the childish representatives and do away with the budget ceiling and the threat to the world economy. Wake up, Congress! Maybe one term-limits on these out-of-touch, self-righteous, childish representatives would straighten things out.

When 70 percent of the people approve of something, Congress should pass a bill implementing that desire the next day. That is Democracy! Not playing childish games of chicken.

Fred McBride

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: A humble request from a Roanoke-area family doctor
Opinion

COMMENTARY: A humble request from a Roanoke-area family doctor

Recently The Roanoke Times ran a story ("Vaccinations, masks urged," Sept. 10) with a plea from Wrenn Brendel, senior nursing director at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital stating, “We want your help” as front-line workers are “… overwhelmed and disheartened,” and I wanted to emphasize that plea and offer some information. We are in this together, and I am hopeful we can all work together to save lives. The vaccine seems less sinister and mysterious when you understand how it works, and I believe everyone should have access to that information.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News