LETTER: Hutchins cares about students' education
LETTER: Hutchins cares about students' education

I am writing this letter to urge the voters of the Stevensburg District to vote for Elizabeth Hutchins for their School Board member.

I first met Elizabeth Hutchins when she volunteered to assist with teaching Windmore’s summer program, Art in the Park. Even though Elizabeth had stopped teaching in Culpeper Schools to stay home with her girls, her concern for the children being educated in the arts prompted her to volunteer. Then, as a volunteer, Elizabeth taught the Picture Lady program in the elementary schools. Elizabeth’s dedication to children having the opportunity to learn new things became very apparent.

I was serving on the School Board when Elizabeth Hutchins was previously elected to the School Board. I witnessed Elizabeth’s dedication to the students, teachers, staff and her willingness to listen to the parents’ concerns. Elizabeth attended as many of the schools’ events as possible and toured the schools regularly. Elizabeth Hutchins did an excellent job leading the school board as chair. Elizabeth attended every School Board meeting and only missed one committee meeting in the 16 years she was previously on the School Board.

If you want a representative on the school board who will listen to you, who cares about what is happening in the school system and who is fiscally responsible, then vote for Elizabeth Hutchins.

Claudia L. Vento

Culpeper

Vento served on the Culpeper County School Board, representing the West Fairfax District, 1996-2007

