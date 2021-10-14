LETTER: Hutchins' expertise is needed at this critical time

With the unique challenge facing the Culpeper County School Board of recovering from the setbacks dealt to our children’s education by the COVID-19 epidemic the coming school board elections have special importance. We need a steady hand with proven experience added to the Board’s current strength and we are fortunate to have such a candidate in Elizabeth Hutchins, who fits those needs from every angle.

Elizabeth is a retired teacher, a parent, and has already spent 16 successful years on the School Board. During that time, she was part of the team that brought us access to the Governor’s school, saw the massive restoration of Culpeper High school, brought Yowell Elementary and Eastern View High School into being and started the move towards the creation of the new Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Her deep knowledge of the complex regulatory processes, which direct our education system, gives her the added advantage that she is capable of being a full operating member of the School Board team from the moment she is elected. Her experience as a parent, and a teacher, gives her the focus and understanding that our students urgently need to recover the education they have missed.