LETTER: Hutchins has knowledge, cares about Culpeper's education

Elizabeth Hutchins is a proven asset to Culpeper County Public Schools. She is knowledgeable and wants what is best for students, parents, staff members and the community. She should be elected to the Culpeper County School Board.

Elizabeth has a calm and professional demeanor. She researches local, state and national issues related to education. She expresses her ideas, but is willing to listen and hear other points of view.

Elizabeth was instrumental in the formation of the Mountain Vista Governor’s School, which serves several counties. She was active in the planning of Eastern View High School and Yowell Elementary School.

Elizabeth has always been a supporter of the schools. She makes a point of attending school plays, concerts, art shows, sports activities and graduation ceremonies.

Few people are as dedicated to the children and school programs of Culpeper County as Elizabeth Hutchins. No one is more deserving of your vote.

Nancy Lenz, retired teacher, CCPS

Culpeper