LETTER: Hutchins is civil and fair-minded

I am writing in order to support Elizabeth Hutchins for the Culpeper County School Board. I retired from Culpeper County Public Schools in 2016 after twenty-five years as an educator, first at Culpeper Middle School and then at Culpeper County High School.

I knew Ms. Hutchins throughout my career, first as the parent of one of my students, then as the wife of a colleague, and later as a valued member of the school board. She has always proven herself to be a strong advocate for students and a friend and supporter of teachers.

There were several times over the years that I was concerned about certain events or issues in our school system and contacted Ms. Hutchins for answers or explanations. She always responded quickly and in a straightforward manner. I attended many school board meetings where I saw the civil and fair-minded way in which Ms. Hutchins represented our district of Stevensburg and the children and teachers of Culpeper County.

I urge voters to return Ms. Hutchins to the Culpeper County School Board. We need her expertise and calm, rational thinking working for all of us, especially now.

Melanie Mervis

Reva, Culpeper County