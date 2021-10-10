 Skip to main content
LETTER: Hutchins will manage schools' growth adroitly
LETTER: Hutchins will manage schools' growth adroitly

Culpeper’s public schools will soon face a crisis: insufficient seats for their growing student population, coupled with the deterioration of aging buildings.

Based on a conservative estimate of active and approved development projects, in the next five years Culpeper’s housing will increase by 2,000 dwellings, adding 1,200 children to our schools. To meet the growth, the cost to renovate Culpeper Middle and Sycamore Park Elementary and build a new elementary and middle school is estimated at $155 million.

As a taxpayer, I want the assurance there is an experienced School Board member who can determine the best solutions at a reasonable cost to meet the space limitations that will quickly be upon us. In my opinion, that person is Elizabeth Hutchins.

Hutchins has years of involvement with school maintenance, renovations and new construction. She served admirably on the board’s Capital Planning Committee, which is responsible for maintaining 11 school buildings and fields. She has years of experience in school construction, selecting designers, architects, contractors and overseeing their work to completion.

School maintenance and, particularly, construction is a complicated and time-consuming process. I served four of my seven years on the School Board alongside Elizabeth on Capital Planning and the Joint CTech Advisory committee of the Board of Supervisors and School Board. She served with conviction and dedication to ensure the best outcomes on all of the projects.

In electing Hutchins, the community will have a board member with relevant experience in finding solutions, with limited financial resources, to our crowded and aging schools. She is dedicated to providing the best learning environment for students, teachers and staff. She is approachable and responsive to parents’ concerns. Having been a public school teacher, and married to one, Elizabeth understands the demands and challenges facing educators and the need to retain and recruit the best of the best.

Elect Elizabeth Hutchins. She will bring experience, commitment and integrity back to the School Board.

Michelle North

2020 Chair, Culpeper County School Board

