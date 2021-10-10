LETTER: Hutchins will manage schools' growth adroitly

Culpeper’s public schools will soon face a crisis: insufficient seats for their growing student population, coupled with the deterioration of aging buildings.

Based on a conservative estimate of active and approved development projects, in the next five years Culpeper’s housing will increase by 2,000 dwellings, adding 1,200 children to our schools. To meet the growth, the cost to renovate Culpeper Middle and Sycamore Park Elementary and build a new elementary and middle school is estimated at $155 million.

As a taxpayer, I want the assurance there is an experienced School Board member who can determine the best solutions at a reasonable cost to meet the space limitations that will quickly be upon us. In my opinion, that person is Elizabeth Hutchins.

Hutchins has years of involvement with school maintenance, renovations and new construction. She served admirably on the board’s Capital Planning Committee, which is responsible for maintaining 11 school buildings and fields. She has years of experience in school construction, selecting designers, architects, contractors and overseeing their work to completion.

