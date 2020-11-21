LETTER: I can hardly wait to experience socialist utopia

To those of you who voted for the Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez agenda:

Please let me know when we reach the socialist utopia toward which you all believe we are headed. I can then stop paying my mortgage, health insurance, car payment, son and daughter’s student loan payment, utility bills, and any other required living expenses as they will paid for by the collective.

I will additionally be on equal footing with Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, and any other billionaire of whom you can think. Their wealth will have been redistributed to all of us.

I will have a $23,000.00 freezer full of my favorite ice cream which will keep me happy during COVID-19 shutdowns and will keep me from becoming suicidal or overdosing on medication, a current problem with shutdowns.

Children will all learn at exactly the same rate regardless of their genetics or environment such that there will be no need for hard work or personal responsibility as we will all be employed in order to work for the collective.