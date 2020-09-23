LETTER: I stand with Black Lives Matter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am not a Marxist. I am an American who is fully aware not just of the travesty of 240 years of oppression and degradation under the institution of slavery but of the ensuing 155 years and counting of discrimination and deprivation that has kept our Black brethren encumbered by the yoke of institutionalized racial bias.

Were you denied health care, restricted as to where you can live, refused membership to a professional association, or a scout troop because you are the “wrong” color? Was your son, father or brother lynched because he smiled at a white woman? Sadly, the systemic practices of racial bias continue today.

Ignorance is no longer an excuse for silence. Are we not “our brother’s keeper?” Should we not do unto others as we desire for ourselves?

To turn away from the injustices that exist will not improve our lives.

Yes, all lives matter. But until we right the wrongs that have been perpetrated on a singled-out group, we de-value our own lives.