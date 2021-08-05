LETTER: I support Jon Russell for mayor of Culpeper

I’m writing in reference to mayoral candidate Jon Russell. I am Culpeper’s East Fairfax District coordinator, and I am also helping to manage Jon’s campaign as well.

I whole-heartedly believe in Jon’s goals and intentions for Culpeper as mayor. He will most definitely bring new energy to Culpeper that is much needed, especially coming out of the 2020 pandemic.

I believe his reputation and values as a family man speak volumes! He has been happily married to his loving wife, Sarah, for 18 years. She has her own thriving medical business in our community. Together they have four beautiful children: Eva, Emma, Jonathan and Judah.

Jon is a very loving husband and father, always having his kids in tow at campaign events, sometimes even with family dog Bella. Jon has also proven to be a very good friend and always true to his word—a true man of honor and integrity.

I absolutely believe Jon Russell to be the very best person for our next mayor of Culpeper. The main goals being focused on are:

• housing affordability

• clean and drinkable water

• debt-free town

• eliminating business and personal property taxes