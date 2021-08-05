 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: I support Jon Russell for mayor of Culpeper
0 comments

LETTER: I support Jon Russell for mayor of Culpeper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m writing in reference to mayoral candidate Jon Russell. I am Culpeper’s East Fairfax District coordinator, and I am also helping to manage Jon’s campaign as well.

I whole-heartedly believe in Jon’s goals and intentions for Culpeper as mayor. He will most definitely bring new energy to Culpeper that is much needed, especially coming out of the 2020 pandemic.

I believe his reputation and values as a family man speak volumes! He has been happily married to his loving wife, Sarah, for 18 years. She has her own thriving medical business in our community. Together they have four beautiful children: Eva, Emma, Jonathan and Judah.

Jon is a very loving husband and father, always having his kids in tow at campaign events, sometimes even with family dog Bella. Jon has also proven to be a very good friend and always true to his word—a true man of honor and integrity.

I absolutely believe Jon Russell to be the very best person for our next mayor of Culpeper. The main goals being focused on are:

• housing affordability

• clean and drinkable water

• debt-free town

• eliminating business and personal property taxes

• term limits for mayor and Town Council members

• youth and family activities (town pool)

• protect and enrich Culpeper’s history

I feel this is a great agenda to look forward to for Culpeper. Let’s make it happen, and go out and vote for Jon Russell for mayor in November.

Bobbie Burnham

Campaign manager,

Jon Russell for Culpeper mayor

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: CRNAs stand ready to serve Virginia patients
Opinion

COMMENTARY: CRNAs stand ready to serve Virginia patients

This year, the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists celebrates its 90th anniversary. As president of the Virginia Association of Nurse Anesthetists, I would like to congratulate our national organization along with Virginia Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists on this occasion.

COMMENTARY: Time to reinstate the car tax cut
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Time to reinstate the car tax cut

Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly back into special session on Monday to allocate spending on a torrent of federal money coming to Virginia through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News