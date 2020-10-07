LETTER: I want to know Spanberger's real record

Is U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7th) wearing a mask?

A medical mask is not what I’m asking about. I want to know: Is Spanberger trying to mask her record?

I’m an independent. I vote for whoever best represents my values. With today’s political climate, I’m grateful for those who run for office.

Two years ago, Spanberger ran against the incumbent. She told us that he wasn’t representing us. The 7th District listened and voted her in.

Now it’s 2020! She is the incumbent who has been in Washington for two years. I want to know: How has she stood up to the status quo in Washington?

Since she is a Democrat I think it is fair to ask: How often has she said no to House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi?

We need to know: Do the powers in Washington have her ear, or do the people of Virginia?

We don’t want our voice to be overwhelmed by a voice coming out of D.C., no matter how powerful it is. Spanberger should represent us.

When 92 percent of her voting record is in line with Pelosi’s agenda, I wonder—who is she listening to? Would we agree with Pelosi 92 percent of the time?

As the campaign continues, I want her to talk about her record. If she isn’t ready to debate it in front of her constituents, then I won’t be asking her if she is wearing a mask, rather I’ll be saying: “Take off your mask! It’s time we know the truth!”

Matthew Wilkes Brandy Station