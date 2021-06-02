LETTER: I was wrong all along. Give me the Kool-Aid!

I awoke knowing that I was wrong. We are not in turmoil after all, but reaching our goal of bliss, having no more pain.

We will arrive in the biblical land of milk and honey. The birds will sing sweet songs from their nests, the lion will lie down with the lamb. Now, I believe.

The great southern writer, Thomas Wolfe, wrote in the 1930s, between the two Great Wars, “..Where are the diamond bushes, the cliffs of pearl? Let us cross the river and we shall rest in the shade of the ham and mutton trees, and pluck hot buttered rolls from the bread vines.”

Any day now the great news will be announced. What—you did not see it coming? Our great national news bureaus have been cranking out the “truth” for months now! Just believe. No need to think about truth or reality. No need to worry at all. It has been decided. Our children can sleep in peace at night knowing the “truth” awaits them each day in school.

...Except for one thing. If we can just get rid of those silly, darned old-fashioned conservatives, who cling to their churches, their morals and their God. (Who, by the way, doesn’t seem too interested in them.)

Don’t they know all that stuff got put on the shelf a long time ago, and they are now part of the problem? How dare they?