LETTER: If A.P. Hill goes not to Culpeper, then where?
LETTER: If A.P. Hill goes not to Culpeper, then where?

Recently, I saw an article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch that said the Culpeper Town Council would not accept the statue of Gen. A. P. Hill, which is on Monument Ave. in Richmond, presumably because he was a Confederate general.

Gen. Hill was a native son of Culpeper. His grave is part of the statue. Does this mean that the casket containing the remains of Gen. Hill will not be accepted back in his home town? What is to become of the statue and casket? Will they wind up in a dump somewhere? It’s a crying shame.

What’s the matter with the Town Council? Are they not Virginians? Are they so dead-set against Civil War history as to do this? And what about the citizens in the town and county, who are native Virginians? Why are they standing by and letting this happen? Don’t they have any gumption? What’s the matter with people these days?

Everyone should be ashamed of themselves. I am not even from Culpeper and it matters to me.

Ed Latham

Bridgewater, Va.

