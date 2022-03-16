LETTER: Information from developer is deceptive

Regarding the March 13 Star-Exponent article, “Culpeper planners OK rezoning for 55+ development,” the subject of the article is the rezoning for community development of the 120 acres located off Nalles Mill Road.

The article, including information provided by the developer, indicates the proposed development will “leave half of the property….in its original state.” Using simple math: 120 acres available multiplied by 50% undeveloped equals 60 acres to be developed. The article also states the plan is to build “2.27 homes per acres” with a total of “274 houses.” Doing basic math, 2.27 homes per acre multiplied by 60 developed acres equals 136 houses. Unless houses are going to be in undeveloped areas, which seems to be mutually exclusive concepts, the math does not work.

The article states that the rezoning approved by the Culpeper Planning Commission is to Residential-3. R-3 zoning allows for townhomes and condominiums. While the statement 2.27 homes per acre is correct if you expand the calculation into undeveloped areas, in reality, the plan appears for the homes to be congested into the remaining 60 acres with up to eight homes per acre. The only way to make that work may be for some of these homes to include townhomes and condominiums. These structures are allowed to be three stories tall.

Hopefully, the Board of Supervisors will closely scrutinize all the formulas and calculations in this proposal.

Nicole McConnell Culpeper