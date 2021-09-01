LETTER: Is profanity really necessary?

On a day when administrative leaders from two local, major school districts—Fauquier and Culpeper—dispatched communique to parents pleading for them to stop cursing at staff members, particularly when expressing frustration at child drop-off and pick-up times, one must simply ask … really?

Cursing out staff? Well, that sure helps the situation.

Sure, lines are longer—I personally wait in two lines every day at Culpeper Middle and Yowell Elementary—but cursing out staff and administrators who are serving and educating our young people is appalling. These educators have difficult jobs as it is, without suffering slings and arrows from those whose vocabulary is so weak and deficient they must rely on the profane.

Shame.

Perhaps, we are educating the wrong audience.

I’m a retired middle school English teacher—I’d be happy to provide free tutoring for anyone waiting in line, anxious to fire off needless profanity.

Accentuate the positive; eliminate the negative.

Heard it in a song!

Davy Meister

Culpeper