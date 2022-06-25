LETTER: It is not too late for the county to take back control

Unpredictability and instability are now the norm in Culpeper County.

With a controversial rezoning that would put a massive data center next to a state park and historic landmarks, farms and forests, it seems Culpeper County’s leaders are no longer engaging in an authentic planning process and have instead handed over the future of our rural landscapes and economy to developers.

This decision is jeopardizing our clean drinking water and inducing costly sprawl. Worse, it has raised fears and forced rural residents to face a choice: sell a home they love or risk the value of their property as industrial development goes up around them.

An authentic planning process engages residents and stakeholders with varying interests in the formation of long-range visions, goals, policies, and strategies that guide future development. Good community plans are informed by analysis, studies, and community engagement in various forms. Following these plans ensures that development benefits all residents in an equitable manner, that infrastructure is planned and budgeted for, and that residents have some sense of what the future development of their community will look like.

At this point, the county planning process seems to be in the hands of the developers, while community concerns about impacts are treated as irrelevant, and any studies, if they’re even being done, are being ignored. This approach will leave families stuck living next to incompatible industrial uses, saddle taxpayers with the costs of extending infrastructure and services and inflict devastating impacts upon key community assets such as the new Culpeper Battlefield State Park and Salubria.

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, it is not too late to take back control and create a new Comprehensive Plan that the public can trust and endorse.

(A letter by Ms. Julie Bolthouse in the May 29 edition of the Prince William Times was so thoughtfully written that I liberally utilized her letter in writing this one, to address Culpeper County’s zoning problems.)

Andrew Gutowski Culpeper Alliance for Balanced Growth