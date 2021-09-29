LETTER: Jon Russell has more to tell

Jon Russell is not the person I’ll be voting for because he has hidden the truth from Culpeper voters.

From my perspective, Jon’s goal is the same goal for Culpeper as he had in Washougal, Washington. That goal from what I can tell is to work his way up in the small city political system to a higher elected office, no matter what he has to do to get there.

Unfortunately, it seems the Republican Party hasn’t put any thought into endorsing Jon Russell. Doesn’t anyone check a candidate’s background for holding a public office? Why didn’t Virginia Senator Bryce Reeves’ staff check Jon Russell’s record in Washougal before the senator gave his endorsement?

Jon Russell’s political elections record in Washougal, Washington is out there for everyone to see. The citizens of Culpeper County have the right to know the truth!

To learn more, those interested may enter the following in a computer search: Jon Russell Watch; Jon Russell Watch Washougal; or Russell Clark County Politics.

Then you can make an informed decision based on the facts.

“A Lie of omission is an intentional failure to tell the truth in a situation requiring disclosure.” —U.S. legal definition