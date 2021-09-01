LETTER: Jon Russell is a family man

I support Jon Russell for mayor of the Town of Culpeper because he supports Culpeper families.

Russell knows that kids need a place to play. He’s a family man himself with four children. Jon knows that kids need more than a swing set and a skate board ramp. Culpeper needs a public pool where kids can learn how to swim and families can play together. Jon is committed to building one—without increasing taxes. Apparently it can be done with a combination of grants and mixed-use business incubator and party rental space. It just takes know-how and energy to do it.

Russell wants to also attract businesses that provide family recreation. He wants to recruit businesses that will provide an indoor trampoline park and a children’s museum. They would both be big draws and provide town revenue at the same time.

Culpeper parents can choose school board members that promote the education they want for their children. We can also choose a mayor who knows we need family activities and family-oriented businesses right here where we live—not an hour’s drive away, and is willing to work for them.

I’m voting for Jon Russell for mayor of Culpeper.

Rebecca Wichern

Culpeper