LETTER: Keene is ducking questions about forum cancellation

The special election for clerk of the Circuit Court on March 30 pits one qualified candidate against an unqualified one.

Carson Beard has been training for this critical elective office for more than six years. His opponent, Marshall Keene, may have set foot in a courtroom as a deputy sheriff to testify and the clerk’s office to file a search warrant that was handled by one of the clerks. What else does he really know about the hundreds of other functions performed by that office?

If you have a plumbing problem in your home, would you call a tree surgeon to fix it? Of course not. The same is true with the clerk’s office.

In addition, Beard’s opponent seems to want to duck the media about the cancellation of the candidate’s forum scheduled last week. The media is simply asking the questions the public has a right to know about. Was Keene responsible for the last-minute cancellation, and if so, why? What does Keene have to hide?

Finally, Keene has made a non-partisan election a political spectacle. Some of his campaign signs indicate that he is a Republican. What does that have to do with this election? I guess he is endorsed by the Culpeper Republican Party that he chairs.