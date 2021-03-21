LETTER: Keene makes no apologies for partisan bias

I just cast my early vote for Carson Beard to remain our Culpeper County Clerk of the Court. Here’s why I voted for Beard, maybe you will too:
1. Experience;
2. Competence; and
3. No political agenda.
I have never met Beard, but from my research he appears to have the knowledge, training, experience and ability to perform the duties as clerk of the Circuit Court.
His predecessor, Janice Corbin, selected, trained and mentored Mr. Beard specifically for this position. By all accounts he has performed admirably in his 6 years in office. Why look elsewhere when this county employee, native of Culpeper, is already doing a terrific job? What’s that old adage—“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”?
Mr. Beard’s opponent, Marshall Keene, would have us believe that he should be allowed to govern with the Bible in one hand and a loaded pistol in the other. I find that attitude downright scary as well as inappropriate for our county’s clerk of the court.
You might also remember that Keene, head of the local Republican Committee, proudly arranged for three busloads of “patriots” to attend the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol—the one that became a deadly riot and attempted overthrow of our government.
Keene states on his campaign literature that “there is no apology necessary for my actions.” I believe he has nothing but politics in mind for this office.
He emphasizes a desire to expedite applications for concealed weapon permits and offer “concealed weapons classes.” How does that benefit county residents?
Finally, in reviewing his current work positions and outside activities, none of which qualify him for the position he seeks, Keene seems to have trouble deciding what it is he wants to do.
Vote for the future of this county—vote for Carson Beard. Vote early, or vote on Mar. 30—just vote.
Virginia B. Johnson
Culpeper