LETTER: Keene makes no apologies for partisan bias

I just cast my early vote for Carson Beard to remain our Culpeper County Clerk of the Court. Here’s why I voted for Beard, maybe you will too:

1. Experience;

2. Competence; and

3. No political agenda.

I have never met Beard, but from my research he appears to have the knowledge, training, experience and ability to perform the duties as clerk of the Circuit Court.

His predecessor, Janice Corbin, selected, trained and mentored Mr. Beard specifically for this position. By all accounts he has performed admirably in his 6 years in office. Why look elsewhere when this county employee, native of Culpeper, is already doing a terrific job? What’s that old adage—“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Beard’s opponent, Marshall Keene, would have us believe that he should be allowed to govern with the Bible in one hand and a loaded pistol in the other. I find that attitude downright scary as well as inappropriate for our county’s clerk of the court.