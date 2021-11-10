LETTER: Keene makes recommendations for next board chair

As your current Culpeper County School Board chairman I would like to endorse Pat Baker and Betsy Smith as your next leaders of our school division.

The positions of chair and vice chair require sound leadership and a person who has built positive relationships with community leaders, parents, senior school leadership and all CCPS staff. Both Mrs. Baker and Mrs. Smith have proven through their terms this is an important part of being a successful board.

As your chairman of the board for the year 2021, I received 99% of agenda item requests from one single board member. Those items often could be perceived as negative or create undue burdens on senior staff. The position of chair and vice chair will need to continue working in concert with the superintendent to ensure positive and professional interactions with senior staff, including the superintendent.

It is imperative that the positive working relationships with the superintendent, senior leadership and the Board of Supervisors need to continue into 2022. I’m confident that Mrs. Baker and Mrs. Smith are the best suited for our school division in 2022.

Marshall Keene

Culpeper School Board Chairman

Stevensburg District