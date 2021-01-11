LETTER: Keene shouldn't be elected Culpeper School Board chair

As a citizen, parent and grandparent of students in Culpeper County Public Schools, I am concerned with Stevensburg District member Marshall Keene’s role in governing the schools.
Keene, who chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee, has demonstrated aggressive political aspirations.
His recent organization, encouragement and ensuing praise for three CCRC busses from Culpeper sent to Washington, D.C., for the purpose of opposing the outcome of a national election is unsettling.
In my opinion, Keene was aware that the presidential election’s outcome would stand and, based on previous such events, that the D.C. protest could turn into an unpleasant confrontation.
Equally unsettling are photos (including those of Culpeper participants) revealing that most protesters were maskless. If indeed that was the case for the Culpeper attendees, they put at risk hundreds of others by bringing back to Culpeper the likely COVID-19 infections to which they were exposed.
Do we want Culpeper public schools to be highly politicized?
I believe that Keene’s recent participation in the activities of Jan. 6, his apparent disrespect for the rule of law, and his willingness to place at risk the folks who call Culpeper home make him an unacceptable role model for students.
The School Board will elect a chair on Monday, Jan. 10, at its 6 p.m. meeting. It is my understanding that Keene seeks that position, though others on the board have served longer and have shown no desire to promote partisan politics.
I have learned that Keene is planning to run for clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court in a special election on March 30. Does he expect to use his election as School Board chair as an endorsement for the position of clerk of court?
Perhaps Marshall Keene should resign from the School Board and tackle his clerkship campaign with complete commitment while performing his full-time job with the county Sheriff’s Office.
Zann Nelson
Reva