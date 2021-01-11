LETTER: Keene shouldn't be elected Culpeper School Board chair

As a citizen, parent and grandparent of students in Culpeper County Public Schools, I am concerned with Stevensburg District member Marshall Keene’s role in governing the schools.

Keene, who chairs the Culpeper County Republican Committee, has demonstrated aggressive political aspirations.

His recent organization, encouragement and ensuing praise for three CCRC busses from Culpeper sent to Washington, D.C., for the purpose of opposing the outcome of a national election is unsettling.

In my opinion, Keene was aware that the presidential election’s outcome would stand and, based on previous such events, that the D.C. protest could turn into an unpleasant confrontation.

Equally unsettling are photos (including those of Culpeper participants) revealing that most protesters were maskless. If indeed that was the case for the Culpeper attendees, they put at risk hundreds of others by bringing back to Culpeper the likely COVID-19 infections to which they were exposed.

Do we want Culpeper public schools to be highly politicized?