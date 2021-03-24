 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Keene untruthful during Chamber Q&A Monday night
0 comments

LETTER: Keene untruthful during Chamber Q&A Monday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, March 22, during the Chamber of Commerce’s Q&A session for the candidates running for clerk of the Circuit Court, Marshall Keene looked directly into the camera and lied.

The Culpeper County Democratic Committee has not endorsed Keene’s opponent, Carson Beard, nor have they spent any money on his campaign. I should know, I’m the chairman of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee and I approve all endorsements and expenditures. We expect an apology from Keene.

To be clear, the Culpeper County Democratic Committee sent a letter explaining the differences between the candidates, and our analysis supported Carson Beard. The letter also identified ways that registered voters could vote safely and securely in the pandemic.

The letter did not use the word “endorse” and contained the disclaimer that it was “Paid for and authorized by the Culpeper County Democratic Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.”

For an individual whose candidacy is centered around his moral values, knowingly bearing false witness, as Keene did Monday, is deeply disturbing.

Jim Restel

Chair, Culpeper County Democratic Committee

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE
Opinion

ELECTION LETTER DEADLINE

The deadline for submission of election-related letters for the March 30 Culpeper County Special Election for clerk of the Circuit Court is no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News