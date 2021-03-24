LETTER: Keene untruthful during Chamber Q&A Monday night

On Monday, March 22, during the Chamber of Commerce’s Q&A session for the candidates running for clerk of the Circuit Court, Marshall Keene looked directly into the camera and lied.

The Culpeper County Democratic Committee has not endorsed Keene’s opponent, Carson Beard, nor have they spent any money on his campaign. I should know, I’m the chairman of the Culpeper County Democratic Committee and I approve all endorsements and expenditures. We expect an apology from Keene.

To be clear, the Culpeper County Democratic Committee sent a letter explaining the differences between the candidates, and our analysis supported Carson Beard. The letter also identified ways that registered voters could vote safely and securely in the pandemic.

The letter did not use the word “endorse” and contained the disclaimer that it was “Paid for and authorized by the Culpeper County Democratic Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.”

For an individual whose candidacy is centered around his moral values, knowingly bearing false witness, as Keene did Monday, is deeply disturbing.

Jim Restel

Chair, Culpeper County Democratic Committee