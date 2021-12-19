LETTER: 'Keep A Family Warm' and donate toward local program

Culpeper is a wonderful, caring place to live, but especially during this most unprecedented time. We, as a community, are benevolent to those most in need, especially our elderly, our disabled, our needy children, our homeless, and our working low-income families who work every day but still struggle to make ends meet.

Culpeper Human Services receives federal and state funding for heating and cooling assistance, but each year these funds continue to be reduced. Because of the high need, but low funding, Culpeper Human Services created our own local program called “Keep A Family Warm” to continue to help individuals and families.

“Keep A Family Warm” gives assistance to families who do not have power in their homes for heat, but also to help power other things like medical equipment, including power for nebulizers and oxygen tanks, refrigeration for diabetic medications and cooling devices like fans for the elderly. We coordinate with our community partners such as Columbia Gas, Dominion Energy, Quarles and area churches to avoid duplication and to maximize our donated dollars.