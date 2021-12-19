LETTER: 'Keep A Family Warm' and donate toward local program

Culpeper is a wonderful, caring place to live, but especially during this most unprecedented time. We, as a community, are benevolent to those most in need, especially our elderly, our disabled, our needy children, our homeless, and our working low-income families who work every day but still struggle to make ends meet.
Culpeper Human Services receives federal and state funding for heating and cooling assistance, but each year these funds continue to be reduced. Because of the high need, but low funding, Culpeper Human Services created our own local program called “Keep A Family Warm” to continue to help individuals and families.
“Keep A Family Warm” gives assistance to families who do not have power in their homes for heat, but also to help power other things like medical equipment, including power for nebulizers and oxygen tanks, refrigeration for diabetic medications and cooling devices like fans for the elderly. We coordinate with our community partners such as Columbia Gas, Dominion Energy, Quarles and area churches to avoid duplication and to maximize our donated dollars.
I want to take a minute to thank all those who have contributed to this fund in calendar year 2020. The community and area churches donated $8,734.50 to Keep A Family Warm. So far in calendar year 2021, the community and churches have responded by donating $13,150.00. For this, we thank you and we are blown away with this continuing support!
Unfortunately, there are individuals and families who struggle especially with the additional financial challenges resulting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we need your continued support.
Culpeper Human Services is asking that you consider making a monetary contribution to our “Keep A Family Warm” program to continue to assist these families and be a part of the good will of the season.
All money donated goes directly to help those in need, and no money is used for administrative costs. Can we count on you to be part of this effort?
Any amount will be greatly appreciated, not only by us but especially the recipients. If you are so inclined, please send your tax-deductible donation to: Culpeper Human Services, ATTN: Doris Clatterbuck at P. O. Box 1355, Culpeper, Virginia 22701.
Please know that your contribution will help make our community a better place for everyone. We ask that you indicate “Keep A Family Warm” on your check in the memo section and a receipt will be mailed to you.
Thanks for your kind support and we wish you and yours a very safe and happy holiday season.
Lisa A. Peacock
Director, Culpeper Human Services