LETTER: Kids in Culpeper and COVID-19

I am writing in response to the article titled “Culpeper area reports 27 COVID deaths in past four weeks as cases dip,” published in the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Oct. 18.
I found this to be very informative and educational. I feel that it is very important to stay up to date on the newest COVID-19 cases data and be informed about the well-being of my hometown.
That is why I was very shocked by the brief mention of how “Children in racial/ethnic minority groups were 1.1 to 4.5 times more likely to face loss, compared to Non-Hispanic White children, the study found.”
I understand that this was a national study, and was not particular to the Culpeper area. However, considering the fact around 30% of Culpeper’s population is made up of minorities, I am confused as to why the article did not mention more on this matter or report any data considering this population.
I’m curious to know if this statistic has been true in Culpeper and if so, are there any resources dedicated to helping these minority children.
I am also curious to know, since this statistic is included in the article, if any further elaboration will be reported on the effect of COVID-19 on all children in the area.
EDITOR’S NOTE: A recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics reported nationwide that children in racial/ethnic minority groups were 1.1 to 4.5 times more likely to lose a parent or grandparent caregiver to COVID-19.
In the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District that serves the five-county Culpeper area, the population is 80 percent white, 10 percent Black and 9 percent Hispanic, according to the latest community health assessment. Locally, only African-American residents disproportionately died from the novel coronavirus, accounting for 14 percent of deaths of the 254 recorded deaths in RRHD, according to Virginia Deptartment of Health demographics data.
Local whites accounted for 78 percent of deaths (200) and Hispanics 6 percent of COVID deaths (15), according to the data.
Madalynn Nofplot
JMU student
Harrisonburg