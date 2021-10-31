LETTER: Kids in Culpeper and COVID-19

I am writing in response to the article titled “Culpeper area reports 27 COVID deaths in past four weeks as cases dip,” published in the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Oct. 18.

I found this to be very informative and educational. I feel that it is very important to stay up to date on the newest COVID-19 cases data and be informed about the well-being of my hometown.

That is why I was very shocked by the brief mention of how “Children in racial/ethnic minority groups were 1.1 to 4.5 times more likely to face loss, compared to Non-Hispanic White children, the study found.”

I understand that this was a national study, and was not particular to the Culpeper area. However, considering the fact around 30% of Culpeper’s population is made up of minorities, I am confused as to why the article did not mention more on this matter or report any data considering this population.

I’m curious to know if this statistic has been true in Culpeper and if so, are there any resources dedicated to helping these minority children.