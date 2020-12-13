LETTER: Kneeling during national anthem is disrespectful

I read a story in the Thursday, Dec. 3 Star-Exponent, “Several Virginia men’s basketball players choose to kneel for national anthem,” how most all the team members were not standing during our national anthem.

Are you telling me these kids can’t find one thing to be proud of about their lives and our country? Many under-privileged kids would risk their lives in order to have what these people take for granted!

Many of these young adults have free college and a degree for later life, possibly a million-dollar job in the NBA awaits them.

These kids say they support each other, standing or not. Support disrespectful and rotten behavior? Soldiers have died in war after war for these spoiled kids!

I agree with this: “Stand for the anthem. Kneel for the cross.”

David W. Lundblom

Elkwood