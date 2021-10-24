LETTER: Laura Rogers will preserve resources, promote health

I am writing to support Laura Rogers as she runs for the Board of Supervisors to represent the Stevensburg District.

I have known Laura for over ten years and have found her to be a very reliable and trustworthy individual. She is intelligent and she does her homework on any project with which she is involved. She is approachable and is always willing to listen with an open mind.

Laura has served on the County Planning Commission for a number of years. Her record on this committee shows her desire for measured growth for the county per its Comprehensive Plan. She takes time to study the requests that come before the commission and wishes to protect the interests of the citizens of Culpeper County.

She believes in preserving the historic and rural character of the county. Laura is also a supporter of local business owners.

In addition Laura is an advocate for physical fitness. She promotes and supports projects throughout the county which will allow citizens to have access to facilities that will improve their health and the health of the community.

Laura Rogers is an excellent choice!

Ashton Franklin

Culpeper