LETTER: Leaders make false equivalencies re riot

In the Jan. 8 Star-Exponent (“Leaders speak out on U.S. Capitol riot”), prominent local officials equated street demonstrations about injustice toward minorities with an invasion of the U.S. Capitol aimed at overturning the presidential election.

Violence occurred in both cases, but was not the overriding issue in either case.

“Riots were wrong in 2020 and are wrong in 2021,” Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. True, but does he not see the differences here?

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, said, “I will not feign surprise when one group of people adopts the tactics of another group when they perceive them to be effective.”

Is he perhaps thinking of the Nazis’ burning of the Reichstag? Adolf Hitler blamed the communists. Here now, right-wing media blames Antifa for the Capitol siege.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper County School Board member Marshall Keene said, “We condemned the violence throughout our country in the summer/fall and must condemn the acts of violence now.”

But does the School Board condemn both the “equal justice for all” goals of the of the summer/fall protests and the “overturn the presidential election results” goals of the Jan. 6 incursion? Keene doesn’t say.