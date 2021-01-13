 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Leaders make false equivalencies re riot
2 comments
editor's pick top story

LETTER: Leaders make false equivalencies re riot

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Electoral College Protests

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

In the Jan. 8 Star-Exponent (“Leaders speak out on U.S. Capitol riot”), prominent local officials equated street demonstrations about injustice toward minorities with an invasion of the U.S. Capitol aimed at overturning the presidential election.

Violence occurred in both cases, but was not the overriding issue in either case.

“Riots were wrong in 2020 and are wrong in 2021,” Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said. True, but does he not see the differences here?

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, said, “I will not feign surprise when one group of people adopts the tactics of another group when they perceive them to be effective.”

Is he perhaps thinking of the Nazis’ burning of the Reichstag? Adolf Hitler blamed the communists. Here now, right-wing media blames Antifa for the Capitol siege.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper County School Board member Marshall Keene said, “We condemned the violence throughout our country in the summer/fall and must condemn the acts of violence now.”

But does the School Board condemn both the “equal justice for all” goals of the of the summer/fall protests and the “overturn the presidential election results” goals of the Jan. 6 incursion? Keene doesn’t say.

Let’s go beyond what some people did, and consider why they did it.

Violence in any situation should be deplored, but it should not obscure or diminish the more urgent issues of our time. Let’s focus on what is now the most critical issue: saving democracy.

Harry Davis

Culpeper

2 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News