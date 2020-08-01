I recently read the July 18 article in the Culpeper Star Exponent, “Businessman offers Culpeper $50,000 to remove Confederate monument.”
I understand that the memorial has been at this same location for 109 years, and is, in a way, one of many reminders in the area, of the history of Culpeper during the civil war era. One thing I have learned about history, be it the history of an individual, a city, a state or a nation, is that history contains the good, the bad, and the ugly. We can pat ourselves on the back for the good, but we must be careful about trying to erase the bad and the ugly.
By erasing, as today’s culture is so willing to do, we try and hide the events that we are not proud of, but they are still part of our history and our makeup. These ugly events that happened long ago, help remind us that we have come a long way, and in many cases that we must still improve. These bad and ugly events help us become who and what we need to be.
Mr. Daniel stated in the article, “It is unbelievable that experienced, educated, intelligent people could be still living in the delusion of the Lost Cause.” I agree in part with Mr. Daniel on his comment, but he needs to remember that in a free society people have the right to express stupid and delusional ideas, as long as they don’t act out against another individual. He has no right to impart his will on anyone else.
If we look at Mr. Daniel’s offer to remove the memorial, I would have to ask what good will it do? What will be accomplished? After all this is a memorial to confederate soldiers, not slave owners. The average confederate soldier was just a poor southern boy who did as he was told, just like all soldiers.
If this memorial is so troubling to the residents of the county, then put the issue up for vote. Let the voters decide, not a wealthy individual.
George Shackelford
Culpeper
(2) comments
this is not Charlottesville or Richmond , it will never happen here
This is not Charlottesville or Richmond IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN !
