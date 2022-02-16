LETTER: Let's honor region's Black men in Union blue

A recent presentation to the Culpeper Town Council is a prime example of “Righting the Record.”

It is with deep gratitude and a growing faith in the community that we at the African American Heritage Alliance produced a booklet, which constitutes only one small chapter regaling the wonderful history of Culpeper’s American citizens of African descent. The booklet contains the biographies of 11 persons, including the three men lynched in Culpeper, and the names of the 110 native sons who fought for the United States of America during the Civil War.

A copy of the booklet will be offered to the Culpeper County public library and all local school libraries.

There is so much more to share about these soldiers, and it will be highlighted in a new book by yours truly. Until its publication, please contemplate a brief analysis below based on my previous research.

The youngest of these soldiers was 16-year-old Douglas Howard, enlisted at Camp Casey, VA, in July 1863 in the 2nd U.S. Colored Troops, Co. C. The oldest was 48-year-old Peter Grant, enlisted in Natchez, Miss., in January 1864 in the 6th USCT, Co. M.

At least 18 Culpeper men enlisted from states in the deep South.

Among the 110, most were foot soldiers, but there were at least six sailors. We have only scratched the surface, but to date the records reveal that six of the 110 men died in service.

The numbers of men by county of birth who are currently identified as U.S. veterans are: Culpeper (110), Orange (97), Madison (75), Fauquier (188), Stafford (57), King George (34), Essex (115), Rappahannock (54).

Let’s open our hearts and minds to the establishment of a long-overdue memorial for these forgotten U.S. veterans!

Here is a thought. Perhaps a portion of the funds for the new Culpeper state park could be utilized for this noble endeavor.

Zann Nelson Reva, Virginia