LETTER: Local Republican Committee persists with extremist actions

The local Republican Committee continues to support the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was somehow, as yet to be discovered, fraudulent. They have now begun to attack the integrity of the process in Virginia, and by extension, the integrity of the many locals who work tirelessly as Officers of Elections.

They have sent a resolution to the Virginia General Assembly, “… to order a full forensic investigation of the Virginia 2020 General Election.” Talk about a witch hunt!

If any members of this committee would participate in the testing of the voting machines prior to each election, the opening of absentee ballots or worked the polls on the day of, they would not have signed on to this resolution.

The party that used to be concerned about fiscal responsibility wants to spend more taxpayer money needlessly just like they did when they called for a special election this past spring.

That early election was for the sole purpose of allowing their chairman to mount a campaign for a coveted office that he was unqualified for. The voters of Culpeper saw through that sham and defeated him by the widest margin in recent county election history.