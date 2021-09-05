LETTER: Lori Medley is the right choice for school board

I am writing in support of Lori Medley’s candidacy to represent the Stevensburg District on the Culpeper County School Board.

I have had the pleasure of working with Lori, as she is a veterans service officer with the American Legion, and also with the Veterans Health and Benefits Management, LLC.

Medley is a former Marine Corps gunnery sgt. with a bachelor’s degree in social work and a master’s degree in engineering management. She is a retired federal employee (GS-15) with supervisory and budget management experience. I can attest to the fact that her background affords her the leadership ability and team-building skills that would benefit the Culpeper County School Board.

Medley’s own grandson just entered the Culpeper County School System; therefore, she has a vested interest to ensure that he, and all students, receive an excellent education within our schools.

Lori has the time and the initiative to address the tough issues facing today’s students, parents and teachers.

Our students today are the future of tomorrow. Vote for Lori!

William Halevy

Jeffersonton