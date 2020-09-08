LETTER: Lots at stake in correct census count

Dear Culpeper residents: If you have not completed the 2020 Census, it is crunch time now!
We should make every effort to respond. Please be counted if you haven’t already.
Counting every person matters to all of us. COVID-19 has complicated the process of counting every person who lives in our community but Census workers are out there now, knocking on doors as they have until the end of September to complete their work. You still have the opportunity to respond by mail, phone or, online.
Virginia is doing better than most states, coming in at No. 8, with 69.3 percent of Virginians self-responding. In Culpeper, we are No. 22 in the state among localities, with a self-response rate of 74.3 percent.
In looking at specific Culpeper County census tracts, the Eastern areas of Culpeper County are completing the census at a lower rate than the rest of Culpeper County at around 65-67 percent. We are asking residents living east of the town of Culpeper—particularly in Winston, Mitchells, Racoon Ford, Elkwood, Kelly’s Ford, Stevensburg, Brandy Station, Lignum and Richardsville—to consider responding to the census if you haven’t already.
Your effort matters as census information is used to determine the amount of federal dollars that come here to help pay for housing, hospitals, school lunches, Pell grants, emergency services and other vital programs. Census information is also crucial for good planning.
If you haven’t responded, please do so now at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html. If you have responded, please spread the word that it’s safe and important to respond to the census.
For those who don’t want a census worker knocking on their door, it’s not too late to respond by phone, mail or online.
Let’s make our count as accurate as possible. We all have a lot at stake.
Lisa Peacock, chair
Culpeper 2020 Census
Complete Count Committee
