LETTER: Mass of protesters enabled Capitol rioters
Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election (copy)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

 John Minchillo

In movies of the Old West when a large group of misinformed townsfolk gathered behind a small band of evildoers, bent on a lynching, the sheriff was outnumbered and unable to stop it.

Had it been just the 1 percent that faced the sheriff, he could have prevailed.

Afterward, the good townsfolk tried to console one another, saying, “We didn’t have the facts,” when we in the movie audience knew they did.

They just chose to ignore them.

We’ve all seen that movie, yet on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, three busloads of good Culpeper-area people and other Virginians chose to be part of it.

Without the 99 percent of individuals standing behind the rioters, the Capitol Police would never have been overwhelmed at the U.S. Capitol, and this national disgrace would never have happened.

Rich Kaiser

Culpeper

