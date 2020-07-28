I watched the work session on Culpeper school operations on Monday, July 23.
I noticed that about 43 percent of students prefer at-home (internet) learning and that 37 percent of teachers would not like to teach in school class rooms (Probably due to the likelihood of endangering a more at-risk person living at home.)
On the whole it was a pretty good presentation. But it was not clear as to whether the school division could provide at-home schooling and a split school-day schedule.
Looks like there is a matching percentage of stay-at-home students and stay-at-home teachers. It would seem likely that the home-schooling students could be supported by stay-at-home teaches while allowing allocating the rest of the teachers to the two-days-at-school program.
Aaron Gresno
Culpeper
