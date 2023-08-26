Matricardi is the right choice for Salem District

As someone who has known Terese Matricardi for years, I was excited to see the Star-Exponent’s story “Moms for America endorse Matricardi for Culpeper school board” (Aug. 11).

Matricardi, who is running on a platform of parental rights, school safety and academic excellence, will be a voice for parents, particularly moms, in Culpeper schools. Her platform reminds me of the agenda that helped Glenn Youngkin win the governor’s race in 2021.

Salem District, which typically votes 80% Republican in most elections, deserves a conservative representative on the School Board. Matricardi will be that representative. Although her opponent is running as an independent, the public voting record shows she votes exclusively in Democrat primaries. This is not representative of Salem District voters.

I hope Salem voters will do their homework and vote for Matricardi who will represent their values, and thus does not have to pretend to be apolitical. Being apolitical is only necessary if your politics don’t represent your constituents. Matricardi clearly represents her constituents.

Craig Mills

Rixeyville