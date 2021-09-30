LETTER: Mayor must be more than just 'nice'

Frank Reaves is a very kind and generous man and he seeks to help anyone who comes to him, but he does not have what it takes to be a mayor.

The mayor represents Culpeper on many different levels, in many different forums to a lot of different people at different levels. Reaves simply does not have that skillset.

During the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce candidates forum, Reaves could not communicate clearly answering what was a set of basic questions on expected subjects. He repeatedly read uncomfortably from a script. When he did look up from his notes his responses were vague and he did not show a strong understanding of the subjects.

Russell, while serving on the Town Council, showed a strong depth of knowledge and understanding about how the town government machine works and how to get it moving forward to best serve the citizens’ needs. He understands how the town can work with outside entities to bring in new businesses and tourism. He wants to try and steer the town toward lower debt which, in the end, makes the cost of everything the town does less. When things cost the town more we pay higher taxes.

At any rate, the contrast between the two speakers, both in presentation and in expressing a depth of knowledge, was stunningly striking.