LETTER: Mayor should be a unifying force, and non-partisan

There has been a lot of interest in the mayor’s race, even though the mayor in Culpeper is not that strong of a position.

They don’t have veto power like a Governor or President. They do preside over Town Council meetings and are recognized as the head of the Town government. But they only have the same one vote as every other member of the council.

I think of the primary role of the mayor as someone the other members look to for leadership, and especially consensus-building. And that’s what I think separates the two candidates.

Culpeper is best served by a mayor who stays above the partisan fray and has a lifetime history here—which not only provides that institutional knowledge but those all-important personal contacts. This describes one of the candidates.

The other has lots of personal contacts due to his far-flung travels with the very partisan organization American City Council Exchange. He was the chair of the very partisan Culpeper Republican Committee. So ask yourself: Who will be the non-partisan consensus-builder that the other members will look to for leadership?

Robert Legge

Culpeper