In the March 3 edition of the Culpeper Star-Exponent, the anvil in the editorial cartoon should have been labeled as “County 6% Meals Tax” !

I guess that the County needs to raise more money to pay for projects like a footbridge over the stream in Yowell Meadow Park. In a time of runaway inflation and outrageous gas prices, this is the last increase the taxpayers need. I hope all will remember this when they receive their meal checks and vote accordingly.