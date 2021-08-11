 Skip to main content
LETTER: Melody did the right thing
One of the Culpeper Planet Fitness employees, Melody, who works nights, should be commended for doing the right thing.

After working at night, Melody was visiting someone in our Somerset community in Orange County and accidentally hit our mailboxes. Instead of leaving (since no one had seen her), she stopped and came to the door of our neighbor (it’s a double house) to tell her what she’d done and that she’d fix it.

This week, she and her friend Razz are busy rebuilding the two mailboxes. Kudos to her for doing the right thing! Her parents and teachers should be proud of this lady!

Heidi Watson

Locust Grove

