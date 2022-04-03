 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

LETTER: Miyares wastes time, money on airline-masking lawsuit

  • 0

It is amazing to me that Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is wasting time and public money suing the federal government over masking on airlines.

First, Miyares isn't in any position to bring such a suit. He is extremely unqualified to make that judgment.

I understand that attorneys feel they are gifted people with exceptional mental capacities, and the rest of us are just dummies to be tolerated.

But when real scientists tell us it is safer to be cautious than foolhardy, I would rather listen to the people with the actual knowledge than some publicity-hungry attorney splashing his name all over the papers to waste public money and maybe threaten the lives of travelers.

If Miyares wants to take on the airlines, why doesn't he file suit over the fact that airlines overcrowd every aircraft to the point that flying is a miserable experience?

Quiet frankly, I am very tired of these self-righteous, know-it-alls telling us that such things are not any of our business.

People are also reading…

Government should do everything imaginable to protect the safety of citizens, not seek out partisan ways to put the other side on the defensive.

Mr. Miyares' work on something like the state's opium problem, instead of showing you lack of any science knowledge.

Fred McBride, Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Montpelier fights over who controls enslaved people's stories

EDITORIAL: Montpelier fights over who controls enslaved people's stories

There is a basic truth that the teller controls the tale. That has never been more evident than it is today at Montpelier, James Madison’s colonial estate in Orange County. An open fracture has broken apart the Montpelier Foundation Board, which operates the home of the 4th U.S. president, and the Montpelier Descendants Committee, which helps oversee the story of the people he enslaved.

EMMETT HANGER COLUMN: Properly fund core services for Virginians

EMMETT HANGER COLUMN: Properly fund core services for Virginians

We face a once in a generation opportunity right now as it relates to funding core services in Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly must be mindful of all the obligations we have to our constituents and be prepared to properly fund core services that are impactful to the people of Virginia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert