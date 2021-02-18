LETTER: My vaccine experience went very smoothly

I wanted to express a huge thanks to everyone working to give Covid-19 vaccinations in Culpeper County, and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District!

After reading and hearing news that folks were standing in lines for hours and hours to get their vaccinations across the D.C. region, I had mine this morning, and it couldn’t have been easier—or more efficiently run!

I completed the form with the Health District two or so weeks ago, and they called me last week and scheduled an appointment for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Fire Hall in Madison. They sent me two reminder emails—one after making the appointment, another yesterday.

I arrived at 8 in the morning Wednesday where they were greeting cars as they arrived, and asked that I wait till 5 minutes before my time. Then, they actually came over to my car ten minutes early to tell me to go ahead on in.

I was greeted at the door to have my temperature taken, then went down the hall to the entry desk. I was checked, and received the vaccination five minutes later. I went into the next room to wait 15 minutes, then made a quick stop at an exit desk to make the appointment for the second vaccination in three weeks.

It couldn’t have been better staffed, by more efficient and friendly people! THANKS!

Sue Weis Culpeper