LETTER: My view concerning Lenn Park

{p class=”balgo”}In my opinion the Lenn brothers were in no way racists when they planted a Confederate flag to signify an area they believed was hallowed ground.{p class=”balgo”}The Lenns, with no help by others and over a long period of time, painstakingly cordoned off small tracts of land to dig and unearth artifacts relating to a fight that took place between an undersized group of Confederate soldiers and federal troops—a skirmish that may have played a major role in the outcome of the largest predominantly cavalry engagement of the American Civil War.
The brothers went so far as to create kiosks to house their findings, and though not historians themselves, researched material they believed would educate the public on the actions of both Confederate and federal combatants. The kiosks, with the Lenn’s findings, were made available for public review. This happened well before donating the land to Culpeper County.
So why was removal of the flag so “needed”?
Why didn’t the Board of Supervisors stand tall and place the flag and the county courtyard statue issues on the November ballot for all of Culpeper voters to decide, and not based on someone’s “duty”?
Why didn’t a past Culpeper museum curator who attended a recent park event, explain the Lenn’s reason behind the flag?
If those who wished to displace the flag so badly would have investigated, then removal of the Confederate flag may not have been such an urgent duty by a few. History, not racism was their intent!
To further the Lenn’s love for their community, they not only gifted land but invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to develop a park. They truly understood community, its needs, and felt their duty to build a facility for all county residents to enjoy!
John Barrett
Culpeper