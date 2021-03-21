LETTER: New Culpeper mural should reflect area's Black history

The following is an open letter to Jessica Jenkins, executive director at Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.:

Congratulations on the exciting Mural project for downtown Culpeper. I do not know Mr. Lam but I have patronized his business, and his enthusiasm is applauded as well.

A new mural was announced in a Star-Exponent article on Wednesday, March 17, “Art to enliven retail building near Culpeper depot.” I would like to offer a recommendation for you to consider.

This Davis Street block, the parking lot and area facing the depot was the center of thriving African American businesses and culture during my youth. This was true from the 1920s to 1960s and perhaps longer.

Located in this block in the ‘50’s were the offices of Black fraternal and Masonic organizations; a Black funeral home, Marshall’s; office of Dr. Elijah Barber, a Black physician; Black Barber and Beauty shops; restaurants; a Black-owned insurance company; Black-owned taxi services; and a lounge with hostess for weary shoppers to rest and use restrooms.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Farmers Market location was referred to as “the tie lot,” originally set aside for horses and carriages to be “tied” while the owners shopped. There’s much more, but I think you see my point.