LETTER: New energy for a separated Culpeper?

Something has been on my mind since the 4th of July. I spent some time at the city-sponsored event at Yowell Meadow Park, heard local speakers and Congresswoman Spanberger. I enjoyed it greatly.

But I first heard rumors that day and more of the same later. Rumors that a separate 4th of July celebration sponsored by the Culpeper Republicans was held near their town headquarters.

At first I thought this was odd, then Jon Russell’s sign about being a new energy for Culpeper started to appear. I know he’s not talking about a new source for electricity so what energy does he mean? Energy like that on the 4th of July to sponsor separation? Energy to divide our town?

While I understand he has some involvement in alternative energy, why don’t I think that’s what the signs mean? ...Maybe because of his actions?

If you support separate celebrations, ignoring public officials; if you support keeping a local lake named after a little-known outsider instead of something local—what’s up?

I’m concerned about a new energy for separation, not community—and I support community. I’m not sure Jon Russell does.