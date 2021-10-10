LETTER: New energy for a separated Culpeper?

Something has been on my mind since the 4th of July. I spent some time at the city-sponsored event at Yowell Meadow Park, heard local speakers and Congresswoman Spanberger. I enjoyed it greatly.
But I first heard rumors that day and more of the same later. Rumors that a separate 4th of July celebration sponsored by the Culpeper Republicans was held near their town headquarters.
At first I thought this was odd, then Jon Russell’s sign about being a new energy for Culpeper started to appear. I know he’s not talking about a new source for electricity so what energy does he mean? Energy like that on the 4th of July to sponsor separation? Energy to divide our town?
While I understand he has some involvement in alternative energy, why don’t I think that’s what the signs mean? ...Maybe because of his actions?
If you support separate celebrations, ignoring public officials; if you support keeping a local lake named after a little-known outsider instead of something local—what’s up?
I’m concerned about a new energy for separation, not community—and I support community. I’m not sure Jon Russell does.
I’m not saying Russell does not support community, just that his definition of community might be separate, not together. Separate like supporting the January 6th insurrection. Separate like supporting Confederate monuments and memorials. Is his new energy focused on separation?