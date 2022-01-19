LETTER: New governor elected to disregard science

In his effort to “de-politicize” the issue of masks in schools, our new governor, who holds the highest political office in our great commonwealth, has elected to disregard the science that indicates that Virginia is served better by wearing masks. In so doing, he has affirmed the political divide, not reduced it.

Are our children to be used as political pawns? What about parents who fear sending their children to schools without mask mandates because of the risk of getting COVID?

Will schools need to have separate classes for those with masks and those without?

Our governor is doing a most political thing by supporting one group while neglecting another, even though he is sworn to see to the commonwealth of all.

Frank E. Grant

Culpeper