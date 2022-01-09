LETTER: New Year messages from elected officials a study in contrast

Talk about a study in contrasts. Contrast the “New Year message from Rep. Abigail Spanberger” (Jan. 4 Culpeper Star-Exponent) expressing her gratitude to the Virginians who came together in 2021 to contend with COVID, as well as to her fellow legislators’ bi-partisan efforts to support families, small businesses, schools, broadband internet, and mitigate the effects of climate change, with the “New Year’s Eve message from Del. Michael Webert” extolling Virginia’s 2021 “Red Wave” and castigating President Biden and Democrats with a barrage of slurs—such as being drunk on power, radical, elitist, and a threat to peace and prosperity in our communities.