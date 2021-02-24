LETTER: News outlets have a different take on Jan. 6, other events

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 events, Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire reported on Feb. 10 that the five who died were not beaten to death or shot, although some media reports suggested otherwise.

Walsh stated that Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee reported immediately after the riot that three of the victims died from “separate medical emergencies.” These were Trump supporters who may have died from the excitement of the moment along with other medical issues. But they did not die from violence.

Ashli Babbit is the one person who actually died from violence. She was an unarmed Trump supporter shot by police while illegally climbing through a broken window. Every Republican I know condemns what she and others did in breaking the law. But for the record, she was still unarmed and did not shoot or kill anybody.

It is definitely sad that officer Sicknick apparently died from injuries sustained while on duty. Again, all Republicans I know are strong supporters of law and order and police officers. They will unequivocally denounce and condemn what happened to this officer, other officers and any form of breaking the law on Jan. 6.