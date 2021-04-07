 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: No replacement for Trump's policy on illegal alien sex offenders
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: No replacement for Trump's policy on illegal alien sex offenders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When the Biden administration eliminated President Trump’s policy that targeted illegal alien sex offenders, the message they appear to be sending is that they now condone the sex offender’s predation in the United States.

Because the policy has been reversed and no guidelines have been established to replace it, essentially now it seems it’s OK for criminals coming illegally into our country to sexually assault, molest and/or rape anyone they desire with no consequences.

From my perspective, this reversal of policy also means that if one of these special sex offenders happens to rape the son or daughter of a U.S. Representative or Senator, that must be OK. Under Biden, this kind of behavior seems to be legal. It’s amazing how little this administration cares about protecting U.S. citizens.

Christopher H. Ezelle

Locust Grove

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Easter’s promise: triumph over death
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Easter’s promise: triumph over death

The promise of Easter is eternal life with a loving God who was willing to suffer and die for us, but who also vanquished death by rising from the tomb. When death and suffering are all around and we continue to pray for the sick and dying, we need to hear this age-old message more than ever.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News