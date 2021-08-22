LETTER: One reason Culpeper is a special place

Frequently, especially during these trying times, I consider canceling my subscription to the Culpeper Star-Exponent. The cut from a 7-day-per-week paper to a 5-day-per-week paper almost did it. Duplicate articles from the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star and the frequent liberal-leaning editorials from the Roanoke paper almost push me over the edge and then something worthwhile appears in the paper.

The latest miracle appeared in the August 20 edition of the paper, on the front page, no less. Someone finally recognized the commitment of the local VFW Burton-Hammond chapter. The article focused on the organization’s effort to provide, without charge, medical equipment to those in need of devices such as walkers, crutches, wheelchairs and more.

This effort and the need within the community cannot be overstated. While it is a chapter effort, the heart and soul of this initiative rests in one Perry Smiley. Not only is Perry the go-to guy but he is a long-standing member of the VFW Honor Guard sponsored by the Burton-Hammond Chapter who participate in honoring veterans at funerals.