LETTER: One reason Culpeper is a special place

Frequently, especially during these trying times, I consider canceling my subscription to the Culpeper Star-Exponent. The cut from a 7-day-per-week paper to a 5-day-per-week paper almost did it. Duplicate articles from the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star and the frequent liberal-leaning editorials from the Roanoke paper almost push me over the edge and then something worthwhile appears in the paper.
The latest miracle appeared in the August 20 edition of the paper, on the front page, no less. Someone finally recognized the commitment of the local VFW Burton-Hammond chapter. The article focused on the organization’s effort to provide, without charge, medical equipment to those in need of devices such as walkers, crutches, wheelchairs and more.
This effort and the need within the community cannot be overstated. While it is a chapter effort, the heart and soul of this initiative rests in one Perry Smiley. Not only is Perry the go-to guy but he is a long-standing member of the VFW Honor Guard sponsored by the Burton-Hammond Chapter who participate in honoring veterans at funerals.
Folks, Mr. Smiley is a retired Marine Corps officer, formerly enlisted, who is 87 years old!
Smiley is but one example of the type of former military men and women who have chosen to make Culpeper their final resting place. Each charitable organization in Culpeper County is populated by folks like Perry Smiley.
I am a 40-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and have been a Culpeper resident for 21 years. I have dabbled in community service, Mid-Day Lions, volunteer at museum, etc., but I am ashamed of my contributions when they are compared to folks like Perry Smiley. If anyone deserves to be a Culpeper Colonel, he is the one—but he prefers to stay behind the scenes.
Hopefully this may bring him the attention he deserves. Thanks to the Star-Exponent for bringing this information to the attention of the local population.
Jimmy R. Calhoun
Culpeper
EDITOR'S NOTE: The newspaper welcomes invitations to participate at meetings of groups with an interest in building strong community relations. The newspaper industry is significantly changed over the past decade and Culpeper is fortunate to still have a local newspaper. The editor of this paper welcomes feedback and seeks to develop improved connections with community leaders.